Israel says it has launched retaliatory attacks in Iran

Officials have been awaiting Israel's response to a barrage of missiles that were fired from Iran at Israel on Oct. 1

By NBC News

File photo - Tehran skyline
Getty Images

The Israel Defense Forces said it is conducting what it called "precise" strikes on military targets in Iran.

The strikes, it said, were in response to months of attacks from Iran against Israel. Officials have been awaiting Israel's response to a barrage of missiles that were fired from Iran at Israel on Oct. 1.

"The regime in Iran and its proxies in the region have been relentlessly attacking Israel since October 7th — on seven fronts — including direct attacks from Iranian soil," the IDF said in a statement. "Like every other sovereign country in the world, the State of Israel has the right and the duty to respond."

Iranian state media are reporting explosions inside the country’s capital of Tehran.

The Iranian State Television Service, or IRIB, reported sounds of explosions in the city.

Three United States defense officials tell NBC News that the U.S. was given a heads-up before Israel launched strikes tonight on Iran.

The U.S. was not involved in the strikes, the officials said.

