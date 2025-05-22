Israeli Embassy staffers shot dead outside D.C.'s Capital Jewish Museum

Two staff members of Israel’s Embassy in Washington, D.C., were shot dead outside the district's Capital Jewish Museum, officials said.

"Two Israeli Embassy staff were senselessly killed tonight near the Jewish Museum in Washington DC. We are actively investigating and working to get more information to share. Please pray for the families of the victims," Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said on X.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

A suspect was taken into custody, Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela Smith said at a news conference. He was identified Elias Rodriguez from Chicago.

Four senior law enforcement officials briefed on the shooting told NBC News the man opened fire, hitting a man and woman. The man shouted, "Free Palestine" while he was being arrested, three senior law enforcement officials said.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Israeli Ambassador to the United States Yechiel Leiter said they were a young couple about to get engaged. He had just purchased a ring and intended to propose next week in Jerusalem.

President Donald Trump condemned the violence.

"These horrible D.C. killings, based obviously on antisemitism, must end, NOW! Hatred and Radicalism have no place in the USA. Condolences to the families of the victims. So sad that such things as this can happen!" he shared on social media.

The shooting took place before 9:10 p.m. in the area of 3rd and F streets in Northwest — an area surrounded by law enforcement. It's behind the FBI field office and the U.S. attorney's office. D.C. police headquarters is just a couple of blocks away.

The couple were leaving an event at the museum when the man who had been seen pacing in front of the museum approached a group of four people and opened fire, striking the victims, Metropolitan Police Department Chief Pamela Smith said.

First responders found the victims unconscious at the scene. Life-saving efforts did not save them.

The suspect then entered the building and was taken into custody by event staff, police said. He told them where he had put the gun and implied he was the shooter.

Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon posted on the social media platform X that Israeli embassy employees were injured in the fatal shooting. He called it “a depraved act of anti-Semitic terrorism.”

The FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force is responding, sources familiar with the shooting told NBC Washington.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi posted on X that she went to the scene.

"Praying for the victims of this violence as we work to learn more," she wrote.

The D.C. government recently announced a half million dollars in grants for local nonprofits to help offset security costs. One recipient is the Lillian and Albert Small Capital Jewish Museum, which said it has serious concerns about security, not just because they are a Jewish organization, but also due to a new exhibit focused on the LGBTQ community.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates