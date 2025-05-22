Washington DC
Live Updates

Live updates: 2 Israeli Embassy staff killed at DC Jewish museum in antisemitic attack, leaders say

A couple who were set to be engaged soon were killed in a shooting outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C., Wednesday night.

By Sophia Barnes, Matthew Stabley and NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

  • Two Israeli Embassy staff were shot and killed in front of the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday night as they left an event hosted by the American Jewish Committee.
  • The Israeli Embassy to the United States identified the victims of the shooting as Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgrim. Israeli Ambassador Yechiel Leiter said they were a young couple about to get engaged.
  • The suspect is identified as 30-year-old Elias Rodriguez of Chicago. Authorities believe he is the lone actor in the crime.
  • Video shows the suspect shouting, "Free, free Palestine" as he was taken into custody shortly after the shooting.
  • Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said Thursday that he was “shocked” by the “horrific, antisemitic” shooting, while U.S. President Donald Trump said on social media: "These horrible D.C. killings, based obviously on antisemitism, must end, NOW!"

A couple who were set to be engaged soon were killed in a shooting outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C., Wednesday night in an attack that world leaders are calling antisemitic.

Video shows the shooting suspect shouting, “Free, free Palestine” as he was taken into custody by authorities.

Follow along for live updates.

This article tagged under:

Washington DCCrime and Courts
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us