IV fluid supply crunch forcing hospitals to postpone elective surgeries

A limited supply of IV fluid, stemming from damage caused by Hurricane Helene, is forcing some hospitals across the U.S. to postpone elective surgeries and other nonemergency procedures to safeguard their stock.

Catastrophic flooding from Helene struck a facility owned by the nation’s largest IV fluid manufacturer, Baxter International, in North Carolina, leading to its temporary closure and reducing shipments to hospitals.

Adding to the anxiety, B. Braun Medical, the country’s second-largest maker of IV fluids, announced Tuesday that it would temporarily close two of its Daytona Beach facilities in Florida in anticipation of Hurricane Milton making landfall.

The Minnesota Hospital Association, which represents more than 140 hospitals and health systems across the state, has been holding daily calls since last week with hundreds of health care providers who are anxious about the limited supply and the timeline for when Baxter’s North Carolina facility will be back online, according to a spokesperson.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The UVA Health University Medical Center in Charlottesville, Virginia, is postponing some elective surgeries Wednesday, Thursday and Friday to help conserve its supply of IV fluids, said spokesperson Eric Swensen.

Some elective surgeries at UVA Health’s hospitals in Culpeper, Haymarket and Manassas are also being rescheduled, Swensen said, although those facilities will monitor their schedules daily to determine which surgeries need to be postponed.

He also said the medical center has “doubled down” on efforts to prevent wasting IV fluid, as it’s the area’s only level 1 trauma hospital.

How hospitals are preserving IV fluid supply

Baxter accounts for about 60% of the IV fluid market in the U.S., and most hospitals in the country rely on its products, which are used to deliver drugs or water with electrolytes directly to a patient’s bloodstream.

IV liquids are essential during surgery — they keep patients hydrated, help regulate blood pressure and compensate for lost fluids, such as blood. Switching suppliers can be challenging for hospitals due to contracts that lock them in with manufacturers for years.

To preserve supply, some hospitals are beginning to reschedule nonemergency surgeries, such as the removal of tumors that don’t require immediate treatment or heart ablation procedures for people with arrhythmias, the Minnesota Hospital Association spokesperson said.

A “gray market” is also starting to emerge, with people posting on Facebook that they have IV fluid bags for sale, although hospitals aren’t buying it, the spokesperson said. “It’s the Wild Wild West.”

Hennepin Healthcare, based in Minneapolis, has had to cancel or reschedule some surgical procedures, said Christine Hill, a spokesperson for the health system. She added that patients are being notified.

“We are also in contact with other health care systems to coordinate efforts and resources as needed during this challenging time,” Hill said.

No new shortages declared yet

On Monday, the American Hospital Association, which represents 5,000 hospitals and health systems, sent a letter to President Joe Biden, urging him to declare a nationwide emergency over the limited supply of IV fluids.

A number of IV products, including sodium chloride, dextrose and sterile water, have already been in short supply. The Baxter facility shutdown hasn’t led to any new IV fluid shortages yet, the Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the Department of Health and Human Services said that the closure will “likely lead to further constraints.” In the meantime, the agency said, the FDA has permitted the use of compounded versions of the products in shortage.

Baxter is working with the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR), an agency within HHS, to get its North Carolina factory back online.

Flooding from Hurricane Helene damaged bridges leading to the facility, but efforts to fix the plant appear to be progressing.

In an update posted on its website Wednesday, Baxter said its goal is to return to “90% to 100% allocation” of “certain IV solution” products by the end of the year. It also said that starting Wednesday, it’s increasing the allocation of its most in-demand IV fluids to direct customers from 40% to 60% and to distributors from 10% to 60%.

“Our goal continues to be to restore customers to 100% allocation levels as soon as possible,” the company said.

It’s unclear whether the end of the brief port strike across the East and Gulf coasts last week — which prevented products from being moved into the U.S. mainland — has helped with supply. Baxter has other facilities, including in Puerto Rico. The company didn’t respond to a request for additional comment.

However, in the statement Wednesday, the company said its supply assessment was based in part on “anticipated timing of inbound products and shipments,” suggesting it’s bringing in products from other facilities.

Zachary Dembner, a spokesperson for ASPR, said the agency is encouraging manufacturers and distributors to evaluate their supply and asking health providers to implement conservation strategies to preserve their stock.

On Tuesday, the agency also helped safely move IV products from B. Braun Medical’s Daytona Beach facilities out of the path of Hurricane Milton, Dembner said.

Those facilities — which were working with ASPR to supply — closed down Wednesday morning and are expected to resume normal operations Friday, Alli Longenhagen, a spokesperson for B. Braun Medical, said in a statement.

A delay in care

Hospitals are anxiously monitoring the situation.

A spokesperson for Enloe Health, a medical center in Chico, California, said it’s closely monitoring its IV fluid inventory to make sure it has enough for patients who need it. The center is also seeking out alternative suppliers.

Enloe Health had paused elective surgeries, although the spokesperson said they've since resumed “within certain clinical parameters.”

Shea Siegert, a spokesperson for the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium, said no surgeries were being postponed but providers were taking steps to preserve supply.

“ANTHC is proactively implementing conservation strategies to ensure continued availability statewide throughout the anticipated shortage,” Siegert said.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News: