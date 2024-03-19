Eagles QB Jalen Hurts covers funeral expenses for Houston high school student

In a situation far bigger than football, rivalries were pushed to the side when a gesture was made by Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Hurts attended Channel View High School in Houston, a known rival to North Shore High School.

Jarvon Coles, a senior and North Shore High School football player, was found unresponsive at a party with a gunshot wound Saturday night.

After learning of his passing, Hurts decided to pay for the funeral expenses, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.

Just learned that #Eagles QB Jalen Hurts read about the passing of this football player from a rival high school and decided to pay for his funeral expenses. Heartwarming end to a gut-wrenching story. https://t.co/9LyHw8BI2B — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 19, 2024

Kyle Herridge, one of Coles' coaches, shared a statement on X following the devastating news:

"You cannot measure the impact [Jarvon] had on and off the field in our program. Truly an incredible human being. Prayers needed for his family, our student athletes, our staff and the entire North Shore community. Rest easy Jarvon Coles."

Braxton Coles, Jarvon's grandfather, told KHOU11 he had been accepted into 15 colleges and planned to play football at Lamar.