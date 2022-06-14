Jan. 6 Panel Postpones Third Hearing to Give Aides More Time for ‘Technical Work'

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol has postponed a hearing that was to feature Trump-era Justice Department officials because staff aides needed more time to complete "technical work."

The hearing had been set for Wednesday, but the committee on Tuesday morning said that it had been postponed.

Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif. and member of the committee, told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Tuesday that the delay was necessary to give staff aides who were compiling the video presentations more time to do "technical work."

"Putting together the video and the exhibits is an exhausting exercise for our very small video staff," Lofgren told host Joe Scarborough. "So we're trying to give them a little room to do their technical work."

“It’s not a big deal,” she added, noting that it was not related to the availability of witnesses.

The next hearing is set to take place on Thursday. That hearing will focus on Trump's efforts to pressure Vice President Mike Pence to stop Congress from certifying some electoral votes for Biden on Jan. 6 — something he had no power to do in his ceremonial role.

In his Jan. 6 hearing testimony, White House counsel Eric Herschmann recalled demanding an ‘orderly transition’ the day after the Capitol riot.

A fifth hearing, expected next week, will focus on Trump's efforts to pressure state legislators and state election officials to change the election results, including additional details about Trump's call to Georgia officials urging them to “find” 11,780 votes. Two other hearings set for June have not yet been scheduled, but the committee has said those final two hearings will focus on how Trump summoned supporters to march on the Capitol, and when the violence was underway, failed to take immediate action to stop them.

The witnesses at Wednesday's hearing were to include Jeffrey Rosen, who was the acting attorney general at the time of the Capitol insurrection, as well as two other former top officials, Richard Donoghue and Steven Engel. Lawyers for all three men did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

They were expected to testify about a tense Jan. 3, 2021 meeting at the White House in which then-President Donald Trump weighed whether to replace Rosen with a lower-ranking official, Jeffrey Clark, who had expressed a willingness to champion Trump's bogus claims of voting fraud. Trump abandoned the idea when multiple Justice Department and White House lawyers told him that they would resign if that happened.

“President Trump gave no order to deploy the National Guard that day, and he made no effort to work with the Department of Justice to coordinate and to support and deploy law enforcement assets,” Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming, said Thursday.