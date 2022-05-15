Jayson Tatum's Son, Deuce, Has Big Plans for His Trip to Miami

Deuce Tatum has big plans for his trip to Miami originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Jayson Tatum helped propel the Boston Celtics to the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday, but his son Deuce stole the spotlight after the Game 7 win.

Deuce joined his dad at the podium for his postgame press conference and had his own Riley Curry moment. With the C's set to take on the Miami Heat in the next round, the four-year-old Boston favorite answered a question about heading down to South Beach.

“I will go swimming, my daddy and me,” Deuce told reporters.

Deuce has plans to go swimming in South Beach 😂 pic.twitter.com/SVoL6wQGV5 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 15, 2022

The Celtics will take on the Heat for Game 1 at FTX Arena on Tuesday. Tip-off is set for 8:30 p.m. ET., but coverage begins right here on NBC Sports Boston with Celtics Pregame Live at 7:30 p.m.

