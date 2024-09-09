Transportation

Some Jeep SUVs and pickups are catching fire even after engines are turned off, owners say

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says that it has nine complaints of engine fires

By The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

U.S. auto safety regulators are investigating reports that the engines can catch fire on some Jeep SUVs and pickup trucks even with the ignition turned off.

The probe covers more than 781,000 Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator vehicles from the 2021 through 2023 model years.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents posted Monday on its website that it has nine complaints of engine fires from owners, including one that caused an injury. A majority of the reports say fires began in the passenger side of the engine compartment.

The agency says a fire with the ignition off “can result in an increased risk of occupant injury, injury to persons outside the vehicle, and property damage, with little or no warning.”

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Investigators contacted Jeep maker Stellantis and were told of several other “thermal events” that started at a power steering pump electrical connector.

The agency said it's opening the investigation to determine the cause and scope of the problem and how often it happens. No recall has been issued, but one is possible.

US & World

Recalls Nov 22, 2023

More than 32,000 Jeep Wranglers recalled after some caught fire while engine was off

Recalls Feb 28

More than 330,000 Jeep Grand Cherokees recalled due to steering wheel issue

Recalls Jun 18

Nearly 1.2 million Jeep, Dodge, Chrysler vehicles recalled to fix software glitch

Stellantis said it is cooperating with the investigation.

Michael Brooks, executive director of the nonprofit Center for Auto Safety, said it would be wise for owners of the Jeeps under investigation to park them outdoors until the matter is resolved because NHTSA is citing a risk of property damage.

“If I owned one of these vehicles, I certainly wouldn’t want to park it in a garage,” Brooks said.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Transportation
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us