Jeffrey Epstein's Estate Agrees to Pay the Virgin Islands More Than $105 Million to Settle Civil Suit

The settlement comes nearly three years after Denise N. George, the attorney general of the U.S. territory, filed the lawsuit against Epstein

Billionaire Jeffrey Epstein in Cambridge, MA on Sept. 8. 2004. Epstein is connected with several prominent people including politicians, actors and academics. Epstein was convicted of having sex with an underaged woman.
The estate of Jeffrey Epstein has agreed to pay the Virgin Islands more than $105 million to settle a lawsuit alleging that he used the territory as the base of an extensive sex trafficking operation.

The settlement comes nearly three years after Denise N. George, the attorney general of the U.S. territory, filed the lawsuit against Epstein, a New York financier who died by suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

"This settlement restores the faith of the people of the Virgin Islands that its laws will be enforced, without fear or favor, against those who break them," George said in a statement Wednesday. "We are sending a clear message that the Virgin Islands will not serve as a haven for human trafficking."

