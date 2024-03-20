New Jersey

Missing elevator sends grandma down shaft at New Jersey apartment building

She had just picked up her granddaughter from school -- and the child was left staring wide-eyed from the landing

By Checkey Beckford

NBC Universal, Inc.

A woman in her 70s opened the door to the elevator in her New Jersey apartment building and stepped inside -- only to plunge down the shaft because it wasn't there.

The victim fell from the first floor and the young granddaughter she had just picked up from school was left staring wide-eyed.

She was trapped, and neighbors said they could hear her screams as panic set in.

Brandon Rennick and his cousin raced to help, first securing the child who was still safely on the first-floor landing. Jersey City fire rescue officials also responded to the scene.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The woman was last said to be hospitalized with serious injuries, including a broken elbow and stomach tear, her daughter and a neighbor said late Tuesday.

It's not clear what went wrong with the elevator. Caution tape was seen blocking off the entrance to it Tuesday.

People who live in the building claim that the elevator problem is just the tip of the iceberg.

U.S. & World

Biden Administration 7 mins ago

GOP state attorneys push back on Biden's proposed diversity rules for apprenticeship programs

Eclipse 41 mins ago

‘Eclipse chasers' explain what it feels like to experience a total solar eclipse

Edwin Perdomo, who lives next to the victim's daughter, says his apartment is plagued by mold, leaks and flies. He says he has complained repeatedly, and nothing has been done to address the issues.

"People complain about issues from the days they moved in and nothing ever gets done," Perdomo said. "I've counted people with stories about this elevator, getting stuck."

The building is run by Cross County Management. No one there answered the phone late Tuesday.

A neighbor says management was at the building Monday after the accident and is scheduled to meet with residents later this week.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us