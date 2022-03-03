A JetBlue Pilot Removed From Cockpit Told Officials He'd Had 7 Or 8 Drinks

A JetBlue pilot was removed from a plane's cockpit in Buffalo on Wednesday morning after a TSA officer told authorities that he appeared "impaired" while passing through security, authorities said.
The pilot, James Clifton, 52, was taken into custody after registering a blood-alcohol level of .17, a Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority spokeswoman said.
Clifton told authorities he'd had seven to eight drinks before getting on the Fort Lauderdale-bound aircraft, the spokeswoman, Helen Tederous, said.
In a statement, JetBlue said it was aware of the incident and fully cooperating with law enforcement. Clifton was removed from his duties while the airline conducts an internal inquiry, the company said.