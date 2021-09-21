J&J Says 2nd Dose of Its COVID-19 Vaccine Boosts Protection

Johnson & Johnson released data showing that a booster dose to its one-shot coronavirus vaccine provides a strong immune response months after people receive a first dose.

J&J said in statement Tuesday that it ran two early studies in people previously given its vaccine and found that a second dose produced an increased antibody response in adults from age 18 to 55. The study's results haven't yet been peer-reviewed.

A J&J booster given two months after the first dose increased antibody levels four to six-fold, providing 94% protection against symptomatic infection in the U.S. and 100% protection against severe disease. Globally, a booster shot given about two months after the first dose is 75% effective against symptomatic infection.

When given six months after the first dose, antibody levels climbed twelve-fold higher, according to data released last month.

“A booster dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine further increases antibody responses among study participants who had previously received our vaccine,” said Dr. Mathai Mammen, global head of research and development at J&J.

The booster shot of the vaccine also remained well-tolerated, with side effects generally consistent with those seen after the initial dose.

The company is in talks with regulators including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the European Medicines Agency and others regarding using booster doses of its vaccine.