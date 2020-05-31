Biden Leaves Home to Visit Delaware Protest Site

Former Vice President Joe Biden left his home and made a visit Sunday to the site of George Floyd protests in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, the previous night.

A photo posted to Biden’s Facebook page showed the apparent Democratic presidential nominee wearing a mask and kneeling to speak with a man and his small child.

We are a nation in pain, but we must not allow this pain to destroy us. We are a nation enraged, but we cannot allow our... Posted by Joe Biden on Sunday, May 31, 2020

This is only the second time Biden has appeared publicly outside of his Wilmington home since stay-at-home orders were put in place amid the coronavirus pandemic. Last week, Biden and his wife Dr. Jill Biden participated in a Memorial Day remembrance.

On Sunday, Biden toured stores that had been damaged during protests with Delaware Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester. He posted video and photos to his social media accounts.

"We are a nation in pain, but we must not allow this pain to destroy us," Biden wrote in the post. “The only way to bear this pain is to turn all that anguish to purpose. And as president, I will help lead this conversation — and more importantly, I will listen.”

Videos posted to Biden's instagram story showed him talking and taking photos with people who were also wearing masks.

A statement released by Biden just after midnight Sunday called the protests "right and necessary" and "an utterly American response."