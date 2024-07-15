Donald Trump

Judge dismisses Trump classified documents case

Judge Aileen Cannon handed down her decision on Monday in a big win for the former president.

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon has dismissed the classified documents charges against former President Donald Trump over concerns about legality of special counsel's appointment, according to a new court filing.

In her ruling, the Trump-appointed judge said that because special counsel Jack Smith was not named to the position by the president or confirmed by the Senate, that his role was in violation of the appointments clause of the Constitution.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The Justice Department, the special counsel's office and the Trump campaign did not immediately respond to requests for comment from NBC News.

The ruling is expected to be appealed.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The indictment had charged Trump with illegally keeping highly sensitive documents when he left office, and refusing to return them when asked.

The stunning ruling, which overturns decades of legal precedent of how independent prosecutors are appointed, comes as the Republican National Convention gets underway in Milwaukee and two days after the former president survived an assassination attempt.

U.S. & World

2024 RNC Milwaukee 44 mins ago

Live updates: RNC kicks off in Milwaukee after Trump assassination attempt

Decision 2024 59 mins ago

Floor fights, boos and a too-long kiss. How the dramatic and the bizarre define convention history

The White House referred all inquiries to the Department of Justice.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Donald Trump
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us