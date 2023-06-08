Oregon

Jury convicts Oregon man who rigged home with ‘Indiana Jones' booby trap, injuring federal officer

The man was found guilty of assaulting a federal officer and discharging a firearm in a crime of violence

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office via KOBI-TV

An Oregon man who rigged his lost home with an "Indiana Jones"-inspired booby trap of a "round hot tub that was on its side set to roll down the hill" was found guilty of charges stemming from the 2018 incident, in which a federal agent was injured, officials said Tuesday.

A federal jury in Medford found Gregory Lee Rodvelt, 71, guilty of assaulting a federal officer and using and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, the U.S. attorney's office for Oregon said in a statement.

Rodvelt had lost his home in a lawsuit, and after he "learned that a receiver had been appointed to sell that property, he proceeded to booby trap it," federal prosecutors said.

Rodvelt faces up to 20 years behind bars when he's sentenced, prosecutors said, though defense attorney Benjamin Kim said Wednesday, "That's an unrealistic maximum."

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

This article tagged under:

OregonCrime and Courts
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us