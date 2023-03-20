Jury Finds Defendants in XXXTentacion Murder Trial Guilty

The jury has found the three men accused of murdering rising rap star Jahseh Onfroy, famously known as XXXTentacion, during a 2018 robbery in Broward County guilty as charged.

On Monday, Circuit Judge Michael Usan read the verdicts aloud and the three men, Dedrick Williams, Michael Boatwright, Trayvon Newsome, were unanimously found guilty. The jury took just over six days to deliberate.

#Breaking Guilty verdicts for all three men in murder, robbery of #XXXTentacion. Jury deliberated for more than six days after four weeks of trial. Dedrick Williams, Michael Boatwright & Trayvon Newsome now all face life in prison @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/V0gp6A5wbH — Marissa Bagg (@MarissaNBC6) March 20, 2023

Last week, jurors had asked to view the defendants’ social media accounts, as well as GPS data or maps to calculate distance between points mentioned in the case. The judge denied those requests, saying the verdict must be based on evidence presented during the trial.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Boatwright, 28 and the shooter; Williams, 26 and the ringleader and getaway driver; and Newsome, 24 and second gunman, were found guilty of first-degree murder and armed robbery.

Sentencing is set to take place Thursday, April 6.

During the month-long trial, prosecutors tried to link the men to the shooting outside Riva Motorsports in suburban Fort Lauderdale through extensive surveillance video taken inside and outside the store, plus cellphone videos they took of them flashing $100 bills.

Prosecutors also had the testimony of a fourth man, Robert Allen, a former friend of the defendants who said he participated in the robbery. He pleaded guilty last year to second-degree murder and awaits sentencing.

Defense attorneys had accused Allen of being a liar trying to avoid a life sentence. They also said prosecutors and detectives did a poor investigation that didn’t look at other possible suspects, including the Canadian rap star Drake — he and XXXTentacion had an online feud.

XXXTentacion was a platinum-selling rising star who tackled issues including prejudice and depression in his songs. He also drew criticism over bad behavior and multiple arrests, including charges that he severely beat and abused his girlfriend.