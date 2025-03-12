Justice Department office that prosecutes public corruption slashed in size, sources say

The Trump administration is slashing the size of the Justice Department's unit that oversees prosecutions of public officials accused of corruption, three sources who spoke on condition of anonymity told NBC News.

Only a small fraction of the section’s employees — roughly a half-dozen — will remain in an office that, until recently, oversaw all federal public corruption cases nationwide and housed dozens of employees, two sources said.

Prosecutors in the Washington-based unit, the Public Integrity Section, are being told to take details to other positions within the department.

The Public Integrity Section will now be a non-litigation section and no longer directly handle investigations and prosecutions, two sources said. Its current cases will be reassigned to U.S. attorney’s offices around the country.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

David Laufman, a former senior Justice Department official who served in both Republican and Democratic administrations, questioned the move.

“The only reasonable interpretation of this extraordinary action is that the administration wants to transfer responsibility for public corruption cases from career attorneys at Main Justice to political appointees heading U.S. attorney’s offices," Laufman said.

The decision, he added, raises "serious questions about whether future investigations and prosecutions will be motivated by improper partisan considerations.”

Several officials resigned from the Public Integrity Section last month when the Justice Department moved to drop its corruption charges against New York Mayor Eric Adams.

After federal prosecutors in New York refused to drop the charges, Trump appointees at Justice Department headquarters in Washington asked members of the Public Integrity Section to do so.

John Keller, the acting head of the section, refused to drop the Adams charges and resigned, two sources said. Three other members of the section also resigned.

The next day, Emil Bove, then the acting deputy attorney general, held a video meeting with other members of the Public Integrity Section. Bove urged one of them to sign a filing asking a judge to dismiss the charges against Adams.

A senior litigation counsel with the section, Edward Sullivan, ultimately signed the filing. Sullivan decided to sign it to protect his colleagues, a person familiar with the matter said.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News: