Boy, 12, Held in Shooting of 13-Year-Old Student at California School

A 13-year-old was recovering in the hospital Monday after being shot by another juvenile at Madison Park Academy in East Oakland, according to police.

“I left work immediately, went home, came straight up here. My kids are my world. Come on, man, this has got to stop, Oakland, this has got to stop,” parent David Mann said.

Oakland’s police chief said the department got the call around 1:30 p.m.

A 13-year-old is recovering in the hospital after being shot by another juvenile at Madison Park Academy in East Oakland Monday. Cheryl Hurd reports.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“Officers were able to take the shooter into custody as well as provide medical aid to the student. We have recovered the firearm as well,” Chief LeRonne Armstrong said.

The wounded student was in a stable condition, but relatives and parents didn’t know that when they rushed to pick up their children.

“Praying for those injured. Come on y’all. Something's got to give,” said Mann. “Come on, Oakland, got to do better.”

A juvenile was shot at a school in Oakland on Monday, authorities said.

The shooting comes after another violent weekend in Oakland. Armstrong reported six killings in the last four days. But the chief called this shooting a parent’s worst nightmare.

“No parent wants to send their kid to school and get a call they’ve been shot. Worst thing you can hear as a parent,” he said. “Far too many guns on our streets.”

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf tweeted, “School should be the safest place for our kids. As a mother and a mayor, I’m relieved the young victim at Madison is in stable condition + a suspect apprehended. The increased level of gun violence in our country + our city is heartbreaking and unacceptable. Let me be clear: We will hold accountable those who cause harm to Oakland, and we will come together to heal from these traumatic events.”

Councilmember Treva Reid was feeling the pain of her district, broke down in tears, knowing answers to gun violence won’t come quick enough.

“To watch the mothers come to hold the children, to know that their child was safe, it’s a lot to process. I don’t have a lot of answers right now,” she said.