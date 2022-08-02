Abortion rights

Kansans Vote to Uphold Abortion Rights in Their State

A ballot question, known as the “Value Them Both Amendment,” asked voters to decide whether the state’s Constitution should continue to protect abortion rights

By John Hanna and Margaret Stafford

Kansas voters on Tuesday struck down a proposed constitutional amendment that would remove language enshrining reproductive rights in their state, in a move widely seen as a victory for abortion rights activists.

The proposed amendment was the first time anywhere in the U.S. that voters will cast ballots on abortion since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June.

