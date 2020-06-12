Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s Son Arrested After Allegedly Stabbing Neighbor

The son of NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was arrested this week after allegedly stabbing his neighbor, sheriff's officials said.

On Tuesday, the Orange County Sheriff's Department was called to a San Clemente neighborhood around 10 p.m. They were responding to a stabbing that apparently occurred during a dispute between neighbors.

Adam Abdul-Jabbar, 28, allegedly stabbed his neighbor multiple times during the altercation late Tuesday. The victim, whose name was withheld, drove himself to the hospital, with non-life threatening injuries.

Adam Abdul-Jabbar was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon. He posted $25,000 bail and was released from custody on Wednesday.