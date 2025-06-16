Boston

What are the charges Karen Read is facing? Here's a closer look

The jury is considering three charges in their deliberations.

By Marc Fortier

NBC Universal, Inc.

As the jury continues deliberating Monday in Karen Read's second murder trial, they are weighing three separate charges brought against her by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

The first charge, second-degree murder, is the most serious charge, and if convicted, Read could face life in prison.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The second charge, manslaughter while operating a motor vehicle under the influence of liquor, alleges that Read was driving drunk when she hit and killed John O'Keefe with her SUV.

The third charge, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, alleges that Read left the scene after hitting O'Keefe without providing any assistance or reporting the incident.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Read, 45, is accused of fatally striking O'Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, with her SUV and leaving him to die in the snow outside a house party where other local police and a federal agent were closing out a night of drinking in 2022. Read's lawyers say O’Keefe, 46, was beaten, bitten by a dog, then left outside a home in Canton in a conspiracy orchestrated by the police that included planting evidence against Read.

This article tagged under:

Boston
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us