‘Pioneer and an Icon': How the Motorsports World Is Remembering Ken Block

The motorsports community is remembering Ken Block, who entertained millions with his spectacular 'Gymkhana' video series featuring immense car control skills that earned him respect from some of the world's biggest racing stars.

Block started out in rally driving, but gained a large and loyal subscriber base on YouTube and Instagram with his jaw-dropping "Gymkhana" video series. The 10-part video series features Block performing stunning maneuvers and stunts in different types of vehicles.

Block, 55, was killed Monday in a snowmobile accident in Utah, according to a statements from Hoonigan Industries, the company he founded, and the Wasatch County Sheriff's Department.

"Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband," Hoonigan Industries said in its statement. "He will be incredibly missed."

Block, who had a home in Utah, was riding a snowmobile on a steep slope when it upended and landed on top of him the sheriff's department said. He died at the scene.

Block co-founded the automotive apparel and lifestyle brand influenced by motorsports and his own style. His rise to fame began as a rally drive in Rally America and Global Rallycross, then skyrocketed to a broad global audience with his Gymkhana videos.

His skill earned him respect and admiration from drivers in racing series around the world.

"Such a talent that did so much for our sport," said former Formula 1 champion Jenson Button. "He was a true visionary with his own unique style & infectious smile."

MotoGP's Alex Rins described Block as an idol for a generation.

"Ken Block, such a legend," said NASCAR Xfinity champ and Cup winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr. "Showed the world how to make awesome content, and just a wheelman!!"

Kurt Busch, the 2004 NASCAR Cup Series champion, posted a video after pouring a Monster Energy for Block during his Australian vacation.

Block also competed in action sports events including skateboarding, snowboarding and motocross. He founded DC Shoes and operated the Hoonigan Store in Compton, selling apparel and car parts.

Very sad to hear that 💔 He was an idol for a whole generation. RIP Ken Block 😢 https://t.co/f6NfghmV10 — Alex Rins (@Rins42) January 3, 2023

A toast to you @kblock43. Nothing but love from the @MonsterEnergy family. pic.twitter.com/s86GQJ0MIQ — Kurt Busch (@KurtBusch) January 3, 2023

We’re sending our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Ken Block, as well as the entire team that has worked with him. 💔 pic.twitter.com/YdKcYrR44F — Formula DRIFT (@FormulaDrift) January 3, 2023

So shook to hear about Ken Block. Just awful. — James Hinchcliffe (@Hinchtown) January 3, 2023

Ken Block, such a legend! Showed the world how to make awesome content, and just a wheelman!! RIP #gymkhana — Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (@StenhouseJr) January 3, 2023

This is heartbreaking. I was lucky enough to call @kblock43 a friend. He was truly a legend and inspiration to all of us at @Ford. pic.twitter.com/nVqZBM7mlX — Jim Farley (@jimfarley98) January 3, 2023

Met Ken Block one time and was able to do a video shoot with him and was absolutely blown away at how nice he was and the car control he had. RIP… pic.twitter.com/qjrqMzExO1 — Chase Briscoe (@ChaseBriscoe_14) January 3, 2023

Prayers up to Damar Hamlin and man, to add to the sadness RIP Ken Block. Never met Ken, but admired his vision and excellence in what he did in all phases of life. — Graham Rahal (@GrahamRahal) January 3, 2023

So sad. Watched all his videos. RIP Ken https://t.co/PnZU3JVcci — Scott McLaughlin (@smclaughlin93) January 3, 2023