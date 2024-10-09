Massachusetts

Ethel Kennedy hospitalized after suffering a stroke, Kennedy family says

Ethel Kennedy is comfortable and receiving treatment, according to a statement released Tuesday

By Alysha Palumbo

Kennedy family matriarch Ethel Kennedy has been hospitalized after suffering a stroke, her family said Tuesday.

Some of her children and grandchildren released a brief statement on social media, saying in part, “Unfortunately, on Thursday morning she suffered a stroke in her sleep. She was brought to an area hospital, where she is now receiving treatment. She is comfortable, she is getting the best care possible and she is surrounded by family.”

The 96-year-old is a 2014 Presidential Medal of Freedom Award recipient and founder of the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Foundation – named, of course, after her late husband.

Bobby Kennedy was a U.S. Senator from New York and former U.S. Attorney General who was assassinated while campaigning for the Democratic presidential nomination in 1968.

Ethel Kennedy is one of the last links to the Kennedy family “Camelot” era.

She’s a mother of 11 children, including former Massachusetts Congressman Joseph Kennedy II, former Maryland Lt. Gov. Kathleen Kennedy Townsend and Robert Kennedy Jr., who suspended his bid for president in August.

The family statement said she had a great summer and transition into fall, enjoying time with her children, nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

They said she spent time on the water – presumably near the family’s Hyannis Port compound – and enjoyed many lunches and dinners with family.

They did not say whether she was at home when she suffered a stroke. The statement also did not elaborate on where she is receiving treatment.

They did say she has led a remarkably fulfilling life, asking for prayers and privacy at this time.

