Kenosha Updates: Teen Shooting Suspect to Appear in Court, ACLU Calls for Resignations

The 17-year-old from Illinois charged in the Kenosha shootings that left two people dead and a third wounded during the third straight night of unrest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake is set to appear in court for an extradition hearing Friday morning.

Meanwhile, the American Civil LIberties Union has called for some leaders in Kenosha law enforcement to step down over the police shooting of Jacob Blake and the deadly shooting during unrest days later.

Here are the latest updates on the situation unfolding in Kenosha:

The 17-year-old from Illinois charged in the Kenosha shootings that left two people dead and a third wounded Tuesday during the third straight night of unrest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake is set to appear in court for an extradition hearing Friday morning.

Kyle Rittenhouse, of Antioch, was taken into custody in Lake County, Illinois, Wednesday and is scheduled for an extradition hearing at 9 a.m. Friday. He was officially charged Thursday afternoon with first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree reckless homicide, among others, following the shooting, which took place amid turmoil after a Kenosha police officer shot Blake seven times in the back Sunday, potentially paralyzing him.

Rittenhouse was assigned a public defender in Illinois for the hearing on his transfer to Wisconsin. The public defender’s office had no comment. Under Wisconsin law, anyone 17 or older is treated as an adult in the criminal justice system.

Wisconsin DOJ Issues New Statement on Jacob Blake Shooting, Names 2 Other Officers

The Wisconsin Department of Justice issued a new statement early Friday on the investigation into the police shooting of Jacob Blake, detailing the investigative process and for the first time, naming two additional officers involved in the shooting.

The police shooting of Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, began to unfold at around 5:11 p.m. Sunday, when officers responded to a domestic incident in the 2800 block of 40th Street, Kenosha police said in a statement at the time.

The Wisconsin DOJ said Friday that Kenosha police responded to the scene "after a female caller reported that her boyfriend was present and was not supposed to be on the premises."

The DOJ said officers "attempted to arrest" Blake and after an initial arrest attempt, Officer Rusten Sheskey used a taser in an "attempt to stop" Blake.

"When that attempt failed, Kenosha Police Officer Vincent Arenas also deployed his taser, however that taser was also not successful in stopping Mr. Blake," the DOJ's statement reads.

NBC News has not been able to independently confirm the information provided by Kenosha police or the Wisconsin DOJ.

Graphic video taken by a witness appeared to show an officer grab at Blake's shirt and shoot him in the back at least seven times as he leaned into a vehicle. That video was posted on social media and sparked outrage nationwide.

The DOJ's statement on Friday echoed what's shown in the video, noting Sheskey - who authorities had previously identified as the officer who shot Blake - fired his service weapon seven times into Blake's back while holding onto his shirt.

The Kenosha Police Department does not have body cameras, the DOJ noted.

The Wisconsin DOJ said Friday that Sheskey has been with the Kenosha Police Department for seven years, and Arenas since February 2019, previously working for the U.S. Capitol Police.

The Wisconsin DOJ also identified Kenosha Police Officer Brittany Meronek as the third officer at the scene. She joined the department in January of this year, officials said.

All three officers have been placed on administrative leave during the investigation, authorities have previously said.

Blake's attorneys said during a news conference on Tuesday that the bullets struck Blake's spinal cord, resulting in the near-complete removal of his colon and small intestine, as well as damaging his kidney and liver.

The Wisconsin DOJ said its Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation into the shooting, assisted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Wisconsin State Patrol and Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office, with all law enforcement agencies cooperating.

"DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to a prosecutor following a complete and thorough investigation," the DOJ said Friday.

When the DCI completes its investigation, the evidence is then turned over to the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office. The DOJ said Friday that the DCI "aims to provide a report of the incident to the prosecutor within 30 days."

The DA's office is then tasked with determining whether the officers involved in the case committed any crimes, and whether those crimes can be proven beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law. If those standards are both fulfilled, then the DA’s office will file criminal charges, Kenosha County District Attorney Michael D. Graveley said earlier in the week.

"If the prosecutor determines there is no basis for prosecution of the law enforcement officer, DCI will thereafter make the report available to the public," the DOJ said Friday.

ACLU Calls for Kenosha County Sheriff, Kenosha Police Chief to Resign

The American Civil Liberties Union has called for the resignation of the Kenosha County sheriff and the chief of the Kenosha Police Department following the police shooting of Jacob Blake and the fatal shootings of two protesters.

According to the ACLU, Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth and his department allowed the suspect in Tuesday night's shooting, 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, of Antioch, to leave as people yelled that he was the shooter.

"The sheriff excused this by saying his deputies may not have paid attention to the gunman because there were many distractions, including 'screaming' and 'hollering,' people running, police vehicles idling, 'nonstop radio traffic,' and that 'in situations that are high stress, you have such an incredible tunnel vision,'" according to a news release from the ACLU of Wisconsin.

The nonprofit also claimed that in a news conference following the fatal shooting, KPD Chief Daniel Miskinis blamed the unidentified victims for their own deaths, saying the violence was the result of the “persons” involved violating curfew.

"Their actions uphold and defend white supremacy, while demonizing people who were murdered for exercising their First Amendment rights and speaking out against police violence,” Chris Ott, executive director of the ACLU of Wisconsin, said in the news release. “The only way to rectify these actions is for both Sheriff Beth and Police Chief Daniel Miskinis to immediately tender their resignations.”

Wisconsin Lt. Governor Questions Why Gunman Wasn't Arrested Immediately After Kenosha Shooting

In a passionate response during a press conference Thursday, Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes questioned how a teenage gunman accused of fatally shooting two people in Kenosha was able to walk by police while armed and travel to his Illinois home before his ultimate arrest.

Underscoring national concerns about racial injustice in policing, Barnes pointed out the disparity between officers' apparent treatment of the armed teen following a fatal shooting and the treatment of Jacob Blake, who was shot at least seven times in the back by an officer.

"The guy's from out of town," Barnes said. "So think about how ridiculous that is. Who is he accountable to? Nobody. And for him to even be able to shoot somebody and still walk away from the scene. I mean, they talked about finding a knife inside of the car, not even on Jacob Blake's person, but this guy's carrying a long gun and kills somebody just walking freely, was able to get back home to Illinois then we've got a much bigger problem on our hands."

At a press conference on Thursday, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes gave updates on the recovery of Jacob Blake as well as the ongoing racial justice protests. Barnes also gave updates on the armed militia that has arrived in Kenosha, Wis.

Kyle Rittenhouse, a 17-year-old from Antioch, Illinois, was arrested and charged in connection with the shooting, which took place amid turmoil after a Kenosha police officer shot Blake Sunday, potentially paralyzing him.

Rittenhouse faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree reckless homicide, among others, following the shooting. The teen was taken into custody in Lake County, Illinois, Wednesday and is scheduled for an extradition hearing on Friday.

Social media footage surfaced surrounding the late-night fatal shooting during unrest. Witness accounts and video indicate the gunman first shot someone at a car lot just before midnight, but details on what sparked that shooting weren't immediately clear.

The alleged gunman then jogged away, fell in the street, and opened fire again as members of the crowd closed in on him, some appearing to kick and grab at his weapon. According to witness accounts and video footage, police apparently let the gunman walk past them and leave the scene with a rifle over his shoulder and his hands in the air as members of the crowd were yelling for him to be arrested because he had shot people.

When asked why the gunman was not arrested in the moment, Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth said he couldn't say for certain, but noted the chaos surrounding officers that night.

"I've been in a shooting before and in situations that are high stress you have such an incredible tunnel vision you have no idea what outside right here," he said.

Barnes also discouraged vigilante groups from going into Kenosha streets armed during unrest. While it's not clear if Rittenhouse was acting as part of such groups, there were several armed citizens on Kenosha streets the night of the shooting.

"That's not normal behavior," Barnes said. "These people aren't out here as auxiliary officers. Police have all the support they need from the National Guard so if in fact that is the case that this sort of person is being celebrate as a vigilante as a militiaman then that's ridiculous and speaks to a much larger problem and it is completely discouraged. it's more than discouraged. that should never happen.... that is something that is completely horrifying.

17-Year-Old Charged in Kenosha Shootings That Killed 2 During Unrest

Prosecutors have charged a 17-year-old from Illinois in the fatal shooting of two protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and the wounding of a third.

Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley filed the charges against Kyle Rittenhouse Thursday afternoon. The charges include one count of first-degree intentional homicide; one count of first-degree reckless homicide; one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide; two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment. All those charges are felonies.

He could face a mandatory life sentence if convicted of first-degree intentional homicide, the most serious crime in Wisconsin.

Authorities on Thursday released new information about Kyle Rittenhouse, the suburban teen accused in the shooting deaths of two protesters in Kenosha. NBC 5's Natalie Martinez reports.

Kenosha authorities held a press conference Thursday addressing unrest amid on-going protests following the death of Jacob Blake.

Timeline: The Jacob Blake Shooting and the Unrest That Followed

At 5:11 p.m. on Aug. 23, Kenosha police officers were called to a scene that would ultimately end with officers shooting a Black man, Jacob Blake, in the back at least seven times.

In the hours and days following, protests erupted and the small Wisconsin city became the center of nationwide outrage, the latest focal point in what has been summer of unrest amid cries for racial justice.

Here's a look back at what happened and when:

Aug. 23

At 5:11 p.m. Kenosha police said officers responded to a call of a "domestic incident in the 2800 block of 40th Street. There, they would encounter 29-year-old Jacob Blake who is seen on video posted to social media in an altercation with officers before they Tase and ultimately shoot him seven times in the back as he leans into a vehicle. The Kenosha department does not have body cameras so officers were not wearing them at the time of the shooting. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, representing Blake's family, said Blake was “simply trying to do the right thing by intervening in a domestic incident.” The officers were placed on administrative leave, standard practice in a shooting by police, while the state Justice Department investigates.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden condemned the shooting. Republicans and the police union accused the politicians of rushing to judgment.

A large crowd gathered near the area Sunday evening. Social media posts showed neighbors gathering in the surrounding streets and shouting at police. Marchers headed to the Kenosha County Public Safety Building, which houses the police and county sheriff's departments. Protesters set cars on fire, smashed windows and clashed with officers in riot gear. Officers fired tear gas to disperse the crowds.

The city implemented a curfew until 7 a.m. Monday

Aug. 24

Kenosha residents woke Monday morning to broken storefront windows and cars burnt out.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and CPD Supt. David Brown both responded to the shooting Monday. Lightfoot said she was "deeply disturbed" by the video of police shooting Blake and Brown called it "god-awful."

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers called for a special legislative session to consider a package of police reforms.

Tensions flared after a news conference with Kenosha Mayor John Antarmian, originally to be held in a park, was moved inside the city’s public safety building. Hundreds of protesters rushed to the building and a door was snapped off its hinges before police in riot gear pepper-sprayed the crowd.

Police officers in the city of Kenosha won’t be equipped with body cameras until 2022, the mayor said.

Just after 2 p.m., Evers authorized the Wisconsin National Guard to help provide support to law enforcement agencies.

A curfew was again issued in Kenosha County, taking effect at 8 p.m. and expiring at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Police first fired tear gas about 30 minutes after the 8 p.m. curfew took effect to disperse protesters who chanted, “No justice, no peace” as they confronted a line of officers who wore protective gear and stood shoulder-to-shoulder in front of the courthouse entrance. But hundreds of people stuck around, screaming at police and lighting fires, including to a garbage truck near the courthouse.

Protests spread across the U.S. Monday with demonstrations in Chicago, New York City, San Diego, Los Angeles and more.

Aug. 25

Jacob Blake's mother, father and three sisters, alongside civil rights attorneys, spoke out publicly on the shooting as it grips the nation. Blake's mother issued an impassioned plea for people across the country to "take a moment and examine your heart," saying her son would be "unpleased" by the unrest sparked from his shooting by police over the weekend.

The family's attorney said Blake is paralyzed and it will “take a miracle” for him to walk again. He called for the officer who opened fire to be arrested and others involved to lose their jobs. The 29-year-old Blake underwent surgery Tuesday afternoon, said attorney Ben Crump, adding that the bullets severed Blake’s spinal cord and shattered his vertebrae. Another attorney said there was also severe damage to organs. The legal team plans to file a civil lawsuit against the police department over the shooting.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers declared a state of emergency under which he doubled the National Guard deployment in Kenosha from 125 to 250. A curfew was once again issued.

The Chicago Bears issued a statement promising to use the organization’s resources to “be a proponent of change” in local communities.In the statement, the Bears said that they are supporting efforts to end systemic racism.

The mayor of Evanston, Illinois, where Jacob Blake played high school football and has family ties, said that the community is in shock following the incident. Mayor Stephen Hagerty said "Evanston’s collective hearts ache for Jacob and his family, and we are praying for his full and speedy recovery."

For the third night in a row, demonstrators and police clashed on the streets of Kenosha. During the day Tuesday, peaceful protests had once again taken place, but as night fell the tension continued to build, and in spite of a curfew that went into effect at 8 p.m., many remained on the streets near Civic Center Park in downtown Kenosha. Police clad in riot gear were summoned to the area once again after demonstrators tried to push over newly-erected safety fences, and tear gas was fired at some in the crowd who attempted to breach the barriers. Eventually an unlawful assembly was declared by police, and skirmishes between officers and demonstrators continued into the late evening hours.

At around 11:45 p.m., authorities said three people were shot, two fatally, in Kenosha as unrest gripped the Wisconsin city. Officers responded to the area of 63rd and Sheridan Road for reports of a shooting, Kenosha police said in a statement. Few details were released, but police said investigators were aware of videos related to the shooting circulating on social media, asking anyone with further video or photo evidence to reach out.

Aug. 26

Social media footage surfaced surrounding the late-night fatal shooting during unrest. Witness accounts and video indicate the gunman first shot someone at a car lot just before midnight, but details on what sparked that shooting weren't immediately clear. The alleged gunman then jogged away, fell in the street, and opened fire again as members of the crowd closed in on him, some appearing to kick and grab at his weapon. According to witness accounts and video footage, police apparently let the gunman walk past them and leave the scene with a rifle over his shoulder and his hands in the air as members of the crowd were yelling for him to be arrested because he had shot people.

Members of the Kenosha County Board, in a letter to Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, requested additional National Guard troops be sent to the area.The group asked for 1,500 additional members "with police powers" be sent to the county "immediately."

President Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday afternoon that federal law enforcement will be sent to Kenosha as unrest continues to grip the Wisconsin city following the police shooting of a Black man on Sunday.

A teenage suspect in the shooting of multiple people during the unrest was taken into custody in Lake County, Illinois, and is facing first-degree intentional homicide charges, police confirmed. The suspect was identified as 17-year-old Antioch resident Kyle Rittenhouse.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said the shooting that left two people dead and one injured amid unrest in Kenosha the night before was a "senseless tragedy" as he called for protests to remain peaceful and asked anyone not exercising their First Amendment rights to "stay home."

Kenosha authorities held one of their first press conferences since Jacob Blake's shooting. There they discuss measures taken to address the unrest and address the overnight fatal shooting, but do not detail what happened in Blake's shooting. They also discuss vigilante groups of armed citizens patrolling streets at night. As for how Tuesday's gunman managed to slip away, Sheriff David Beth described a chaotic, high-stress scene, with lots of radio traffic and people screaming, chanting and running — conditions he said can cause “tunnel vision” among law officers.

The two people killed were identified only as a 26-year-old Silver Lake, Wisconsin, resident and a 36-year-old from Kenosha. The wounded person, a 36-year-old from West Allis, Wisconsin, was expected to survive, police said.

At 6 p.m., Wisconsin's Attorney General held a press conference and the Wisconsin Department of Justice releases some of the first information surrounding Blake's shooting. The department details preliminary information, naming the officer involved and reporting that Blake "admitted" to officers he had a knife at the time, but says an investigation remains ongoing.

The Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office called for a civil rights investigation into the Jacob Blake shooting.

Citing potential unrest related to the incidents that occurred in Kenosha, authorities in Antioch instituted an 8 p.m. curfew for all residents until further notice.

Making their strongest statement yet in the fight against racial injustice, players from six NBA teams refused to play postseason games on Wednesday in an act of protest that quickly reverberated across other professional leagues. Also called off: Some games in Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer and three WNBA contests, as players across four leagues decided the best way to use their platform and demand change was to literally step off the playing surface.

As authorities piece together a case against Rittenhouse, new details began to emerge about his life. Interested in law enforcement, Rittenhouse routinely posted pictures of himself on social media, including photos with the phrase “Blue Lives Matter” featured prominently. Another video, posted to a Tik Tok account purportedly run by Rittenhouse, appears to show him sitting in the front row of a rally hosted by President Donald Trump earlier this year.

Facebook confirmed Wednesday that it took down one group's page, titled The Kenosha Guard, for violating its policy against militia organizations. The company said it also is in the process of removing other accounts and material tied to the shootings that violate its policies, such as for glorifying violence, and it is in contact with local and federal law enforcement on the matter.

Facebook also removed Rittenhouse's accounts from Facebook and Instagram. The company said it had not found evidence on Facebook that suggests the suspected shooter followed the Kenosha Guard Page or was invited on its Event Page to go to the protests.

Aug. 27

Protests were mostly peaceful overnight. As of early Thursday, there were no groups patrolling with long guns as there were during previous nights of protests over the Sunday shooting of Blake, who was left paralyzed. Protesters also stayed away from a courthouse that had been the site of standoffs with law enforcement.

Kenosha police held another press conference but refuse to take reporter questions.

Gov. Evers and other state officials held a press conference in Kenosha discouraging vigilantes and questioning how an Illinois teen was able to avoid arrest while armed on the street.

Prosecutors charged 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse in the fatal shooting of two protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and the wounding of a third.

Brian Urlacher Criticizes NBA Players for Boycotting Playoffs, Likes Post Supporting Kenosha Shooting Suspect

Former Chicago Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher took to Instagram Thursday to compare the NBA boycotting playoff games on Wednesday to a performance by a former Green Bay Packers quarterback.

“Brett Favre played the MNF game the day his dad died, threw 4 TDs in the first half, and was a legend for playing in the face of adversity,” Urlacher’s post read. “NBA players boycott the playoffs because a dude reaching for a knife, wanted on a felony sexual assault warrant, was shot by police.”

On Wednesday, players from six NBA teams refused to play postseason games in an act of protest amid the shooting by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Sunday of Jacob Blake, a Black man, apparently in the back while three of his children looked on.

Urlacher was also found to have liked an Instagram post calling to “free Kyle Rittenhouse,” the 17-year-old from Antioch, IL suspected in the shooting deaths of two people during protests in Kenosha on Tuesday.

New Details Emerge Around Teen Suspect Accused of Shooting, Killing 2 People in Kenosha

New details are emerging Wednesday about Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old accused of shooting and killing two people in Kenosha, Wisconsin and wounding another.

Rittenhouse is facing multiple charges of first degree murder after the shooting, which took place amid the turmoil that continues Wednesday in Kenosha after police shot and wounded Jacob Blake earlier this week.

As authorities piece together a case against Rittenhouse, new details are beginning to emerge about his life. Obsessed with law enforcement, Rittenhouse routinely posted pictures of himself on social media, including photos with the phrase “Blue Lives Matter” featured prominently.

Another video, posted to a Tik Tok account purportedly run by Rittenhouse, appears to show him sitting in the front row of a rally hosted by President Donald Trump earlier this year.

Rittenhouse was arrested Wednesday morning in an Antioch apartment complex, and his neighbors are in disbelief.

“I still want to know the full story of what happened, but it’s pretty scary,” Tammy Blanton said. “He’s only a year older than my daughter.”

Now, police are taking extra precautions throughout the area in the event of unrest following the arrest. A curfew is in effect in Antioch Wednesday night, and will remain in effect until Thursday morning, according to city officials, after law enforcement agencies detected potential threats to cause civil unrest and vandalism in the community.

Now, Rittenhouse remains held in Lake County jail without bond, and he is expected to be extradited to Wisconsin to face charges later this week.

Vigilante Calls Spread on Social Media Before Deadly Kenosha Shooting

Repeated calls for armed vigilantes to travel to Kenosha, Wisconsin, to protect businesses following the police shooting of Jacob Blake spread across social media in the hours before two people were shot to death and a third was wounded during a third night of unrest in the city.

Multiple threads on Facebook and Reddit urged militias and other armed people to head to the protests, researchers at the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Lab said in a blog post Wednesday. The demonstrations broke out after Blake was left paralyzed Sunday when he was shot from behind by officers answering a domestic dispute call.

Two people were killed by gunfire Tuesday night and Kyle Rittenhouse was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of first-degree intentional homicide.

A video director for the conservative website The Daily Caller tweeted Wednesday that he had conducted a video interview with the suspected gunman before the shooting and posted a clip in which the armed young man, standing in front of a boarded-up building, said “our job is to protect this business.”

“And part of my job is to also help people," he said. "If there is somebody hurt, I’m running into harm’s way. That’s why I have my rifle -- because I can protect myself, obviously. But I also have my med kit.”

The Atlantic Council researchers said that before the attack some of the online discussions encouraged acts of violence while the conspiracy website InfoWars amplified the call to arms, potentially encouraging more armed people to head to Kenosha. In Wisconsin, people 18 and over can legally openly carry a gun without a permit.

Facebook confirmed Wednesday that it took down a page called Kenosha Guard for violating its policy against militia organizations. The company said it also is in the process of removing other accounts and material tied to the shootings that violate its policies, such as for glorifying violence, and it is in contact with local and federal law enforcement on the matter.

Facebook later said it removed the suspected shooter’s accounts from Facebook and Instagram.

The company said it had not found evidence on Facebook that suggests the suspected shooter followed the Kenosha Guard Page or was invited on its Event Page to go to the protests.

"However, the Kenosha Guard Page and their Event Page violated our new policy addressing militia organizations and have been removed on that basis,” the company said in a statement.

The Atlantic Council researchers said that 13 hours before the shootings, the Kenosha Guard Facebook page “actively solicited armed individuals to protect neighborhoods that evening."

"At 10:44 a.m. local time, the administrator of the ‘Kenosha Guard’ page asked if any members were willing to ‘take up arms and defend out (sic) City tonight from the evil thugs,'" the researchers said. "They continued, ‘Nondoubt (sic) they are currently planning on the next part of the City to burn tonight!’’’

Ray Roberts, a 38-year-old Black Kenosha resident and Army veteran, said men from “rural areas got in big trucks loaded up with guns and flags and got into town.”

“You would see them driving into town after curfew and cops not stopping them," Roberts said.