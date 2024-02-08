King Charles III is doing ‘extremely well' after cancer diagnosis, queen says at charity event

King Charles III

By The Associated Press

AP Photo/Kin Cheung

Queen Camilla said Thursday that King Charles III is doing well given his cancer diagnosis, adding that he has been touched by the messages of support he's received from the public.

Camilla traveled from Sandringham House to Salisbury Cathedral on Thursday to attend a concert celebrating the work of local charities. Among the first people she met were workers from Wiltshire Air Ambulance, who offered hope that the king was doing well.

“Well he’s doing extremely well under the circumstances,'' Camilla said. “He's very touched by all the letters and the messages the public have been sending from everywhere – that’s very cheering.”

The British monarch has been recuperating at his Sandringham estate in eastern England following his first treatment for an unspecified type of cancer. Buckingham Palace announced the diagnosis earlier this week.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

