King Charles III to Be Formally Proclaimed Sovereign in London

The new King will participate in a ceremonial tradition that has taken place for centuries

King Charles III and the Queen walk across the forecourt of Buckingham Palace, London
As is tradition for the new British monarch, King Charles III is set to be formally proclaimed by the "Accession Council," a group of political and religious leaders, during a ceremony at St. James's Palace in London today.

During the ceremony, King Charles III will first read and sign an oath and then give a speech. His proclamation as sovereign will be publicly read in St. James's Palace in London, as well as in Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast. These four cities represent the four capitals of the United Kingdom.

The King’s proclamation will also be met with a 41-gun salute at Hyde Park fired by the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery and a 62-gun salute at the Tower of London by the Honourable Artillery Company. 

Finally, the ceremony at St. James's Palace will end with a playing of an updated version of the national anthem: "God Save the King."

