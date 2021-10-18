Kyle Schwarber, Red Sox Make MLB Grand Slam History Again

The Boston Red Sox made postseason history on Saturday, Oct. 16, becoming the first team in MLB history to hit two grand slams in a postseason game.
They weren't done with their historic slams.
In Game 3 on Monday, Kyle Schwarber hit a grand slam in the 3rd inning off Jose Urquidy to extend the Red Sox lead to 6-0.
With the towering home run, the Red Sox became the first MLB team ever to hit three grand slams in a single postseason series. They are one of just two teams ever to hit three grand slams in a single postseason.
Schwarber, who is no stranger to postseason home runs, has hit three so far this October. In his career, he has nine in 97 at-bats in the postseason.
With Christian Arroyo and J.D. Martinez hitting a long ball each later in the game, the Red Sox now lead all teams this postseason in home runs with 19. The Astros are the next closest with nine.