Reward Offered in Capture of Man Mistakenly Released After Allegedly Shooting Lady Gaga's Dog Walker

James Howard Jackson, 18, was mistakenly released from jail April 6 due to a clerical error despite being charged with attempted murder, among other charges

A reward of up to $5,000 was being offered Tuesday for information leading to the arrest of a man who was one of three charged with attempted murder and robbery in the 2021 attempted kidnapping of Lady Gaga’s three French bulldogs

James Howard Jackson, 18, was mistakenly released from jail April 6 due to a clerical error despite being charged with attempted murder, among other charges.

The reward was being offered by the U.S Marshals Service for information leading to Jackson's capture.

Jackson allegedly shot Ryan Fischer with a .40 caliber handgun as Fischer walked Lady Gaga's three dogs in Los Angeles. Fischer suffered gunshot wounds to his chest and was transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. 

The attacker was accused of stealing two of the pets.

Police arrested five people in connection with the attack; two of whom were charged as accessories.

Jackson, along with Jaylin White and Lafayette Whaley, were all charged with one count of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit robbery, and second-degree robbery. 

The Los Angeles Sheriff Department Major Crime Team has requested the U.S. Marshals Service’s assistance to find and arrest Jackson. 

Jackson is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information as to his whereabouts should contact law enforcement immediately. 

Anyone with information can submit a tip here.

