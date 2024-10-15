Crime and Courts

Woman found with ‘samurai sword' in her carry-on bag at LaGuardia Airport, TSA says

The weapon was confiscated by police, the TSA spokesperson said

Next time you fly, be sure to leave your medieval weapons at home.

A woman who was traveling out of New York City's LaGuardia Airport on Monday was found to be carrying a "samurai sword" in her carry-on bag, according to officials.

The woman, who has not been identified, put her bags to be screened at a security checkpoint, a spokesperson for the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said. The bag was pulled for further inspection after a TSA officer saw what appeared to be some kind of sword inside the bag when it was being x-rayed.

Sure enough, when the bag was opened, a samurai sword was inside, the TSA said. Port Authority Police were notified immediately after.

The weapon was confiscated by police, the TSA spokesperson said. The woman was issued a summons for a court appearance later this year.

