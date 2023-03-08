LAPD

LA Police Officers Shot in Confrontation

Authorities encouraged residents to stay indoors near the apartment located at North Mission Road and North Broadway.

Multiple officers have been shot in a confrontation outside an apartment building in Lincoln Heights, with a large police response surrounding the building and helicopters flying overhead.

Officers were believed to have been injured as they were searching for a person who got out of a vehicle after a traffic stop.

At least two officers were brought to a hospital after an incident in the Lincoln Heights area. 
The injured officers were transported to a hospital. Authorities said their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The LAPD declared a citywide tactical alert as officers began swarming the area. A tactical alert is a preliminary step taken by authorities to mobilize personnel that includes the redistribution of on-duty individuals.

LAPD units have completely surrounded an apartment building where they believe a man that is possibly armed has barricaded himself.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

