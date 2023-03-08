LA Police Officers Shot in Confrontation

Multiple officers have been shot in a confrontation outside an apartment building in Lincoln Heights, with a large police response surrounding the building and helicopters flying overhead.
Authorities encouraged residents to stay indoors and lock their doors near the apartment located at North Mission Road and North Broadway.
Officers were believed to have been injured as they were searching for a person who got out of a vehicle after a traffic stop.
The injured officers were transported to a hospital. Authorities said their injuries are not considered life-threatening.
The LAPD declared a citywide tactical alert as officers began swarming the area. A tactical alert is a preliminary step taken by authorities to mobilize personnel that includes the redistribution of on-duty individuals.
LAPD units have completely surrounded an apartment building where they believe a man that is possibly armed has barricaded himself.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.