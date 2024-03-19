Police sergeant helps eighth-grader cross Los Angeles Marathon finish line: ‘The kid did the work’

An inspiring weekend as thousands of people ran the LA Marathon. Among the field of 20,000-plus participants was an eighth grader who wasn’t going to stop until he finished the race.

LAPD Sergeant Jay Balgemino worked near the finish line Sunday and watched as 15-year-old Leobardo Dorado made it to mile 26 in the 26.2-mile race. Shortly after, Leobardo collapsed.

“We requested an ambulance and there was a medic that responded right away,” Sergeant Balgemino said. “Then we looked at the bib number and there was contact info on the back, so we called the mom who was waiting for him at the finish line.”

After being treated by paramedics, Dorado had one question.

“The first thing he asked ‘Did I finish?,” Balgemino said. “So the mom looked at me and I said ‘well you really didn’t finish but if you want to finish I can help him, he said ‘I want to finish.”

Dorado put one arm over his sister and another over the officer and the 15-year-old finished the race.

“I’m really proud of that boy and if I could talk to that boy I would say, ‘You are outstanding. You inspired me. Maybe I’ll run the marathon because of you.” said Balgemino

Dorado’s family said he’s a boy of few words and declined an interview, but his mom shared a statement with NBC Los Angeles.

“We are very proud of Leobardo Dorado, it’s his second marathon, and we are very appreciative of the people that helped him,” said Rosio Berumen.

LA Marathon officials are inspired too.

“It’s a great story and a reminder for anyone too, if you really want it, you can do this, anyone can finish a marathon. You just have to have that heart and the willingness to get there,” LA Marathon’s Senior Director of Operations Stacy Embretson said. “He still had 400 meters to go but just that willingness and that strength that he had to find deep within himself was amazing and very inspiring.”

Sergeant Balgemino said he was just happy to help and that the story is about a young boy who wasn’t going to quit.

“All the kudos goes to the kid,” said Sergeant Balgemino. “The kid did the work. He ran the marathon on his own. I just helped push him in the end to get him to the finish line.”