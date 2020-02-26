Crews Battle Large Fire at Los Angeles-Area Refinery After Explosion

A large fire erupted at Marathon Petroleum Refinery in Carson Tuesday night.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said the fire sparked at about 10:50 p.m. An explosion went off before the fire began burning in a cooling tower at the refinery, the department said.

Newschopper4 Bravo was over the fire around 11 p.m. with high flames visible, and the 405 Freeway was temporarily shut down in both directions near the refinery as a precaution.

Pricilla Reyes, a resident of Carson, said she felt and heard multiple explosions. Another viewer in Bellflower said she felt an explosion.

The towering flames were visible as far away as Santa Monica, NBCLA photographer Kenny Holmes reported.

Personnel from the refinery were keeping the flames in check through "fixed ground monitors" while working to depressurize the system, fire officials said. Authorities secured a perimeter around the refinery and did not anticipate needing to evacuate residents, officials said.

Marathon is the largest refinery on the West Coast with a crude oil capacity of 363,000 barrels per calendar day, according to the company’s website. It manufactures gasoline and diesel fuel, along with distillates, petroleum coke, anode-grade coke, chemical-grade propylene, fuel-grade coke, heavy fuel oil and propane, the website says.

Authorities could not immediately confirm what sparked the fire. No injuries have been reported so far.

The northbound lanes of the 405 Freeway were reopened around 11:35 p.m.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.