Largest Cargo Ship Ever to Dock in Eastern US Headed to NJ

The largest container ship ever to call on a U.S. east coast port was headed to New Jersey on Saturday, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey announced.

The 1,200-foot (366-meter) CMA CGM Brazil will dock at the Elizabeth-Port Authority Marine Terminal carrying cargo that includes clothing, pharmaceuticals, furniture, toys, holiday decorations and food, the authority said in a news release.

Built this year, the Brazil is longer than four New York City blocks and wider than a football field at 167 feet (51 meters) wide.

The container ship sailed from Sri Lanka and berthed at Halifax, Nova Scotia on Thursday before heading to the New York-New Jersey area.

