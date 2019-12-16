Texas Grandmother Killed by Her Cable Man: Police

There are new details into the murder of an 83-year-old Las Colinas grandmother who was murdered in her own home, police say, by her cable man.

The suspect, Roy James Holden Jr., is in the Dallas County Jail on $500,000 bond facing a capital murder charge, which could carry the death penalty.

Betty Thomas’ family told NBC 5 she was ‘well-loved’ and will be sorely missed.

One of Thomas’ neighbors in the 3000 block of East Cortez Court in Las Colinas called her ‘the perfect neighbor.’

When Thomas didn’t show up for a family Christmas party last Thursday evening, worry set in.

Thomas Family

Her son-in-law went to her home only to make a gruesome discovery just before 6 p.m., according to police.

The 83-year-old was found on her living room floor with several stab wounds to the chest, according to an arrest affidavit.

Thomas’ wallet and identification were not found but blood was found in her purse.

Her killer, Irving police claim, is her cable man Roy James Holden Jr.

NBC 5 News

Police said the 43-year-old worked for Spectrum cable and had previously been to the victim’s home.

“This is going to be very tough on that family to have Christmas without Mrs. Thomas,” said officer Robert Reeves, spokesman for the Irving Police Department.

Police said store surveillance cameras led them to Holden.

They said he used her debit card hours after her murder and that the elderly woman’s own home surveillance Ring doorbell camera captured him walking into her home at about 4 p.m. wearing gloves and the same clothing he was later seen wearing at the store.

Holden was not working at the time of the woman’s death but police urge everyone, especially those living alone like Mrs. Thomas, to be careful not only about who they let in but what you say to them.

“Be cautious of who you tell your whereabouts to or that you’re staying by yourself or living alone or going to be out of town,” said Reeves. “Any of that type of information you need to keep between you and very close friends.”

NBC 5 News

A spokesman for Spectrum released a statement to NBC 5, saying:

“This is a terrible tragedy and our thoughts are with the victim and her family and friends. We are actively working with Irving police as they conduct their investigation.”

Spectrum also fired Holden after his arrest.

NBC 5 asked if a background check was done before he was hired by the cable service provider.

Spectrum’s spokesman told NBC 5, ‘his hiring process did not reveal any criminal activity.’

Irving police told NBC 5 this appears to be an isolated incident. They do not believe Holden is linked to other crimes involving his work.