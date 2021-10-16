Alex murdaugh

Lawyer Alex Murdaugh Jailed in Alleged Theft of Former Housekeeper's Settlement Cash

He was being detained in his home state of South Carolina after being arrested in Florida

Embattled lawyer Alex Murdaugh was behind bars in his home state of South Carolina on Saturday after the family of his former housekeeper alleged he absconded with millions of dollars in settlement cash.

Inmate records from the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Columbia list Murdaugh in custody based on allegations of obtaining property under false pretenses. Two counts are listed with bond of $10,000 each.

Murdaugh, 53, was charged Thursday in connection with the case. He was subsequently arrested in Orlando, Florida, upon his release from a drug rehabilitation center. An extradition hearing was held Friday.

