Lawyers Find the Parents of 61 More Separated Migrant Children

The lawyers believe that the parents of 302 children who have not yet been reached were deported to Central America

Minors talk to an agent outside a pod at the Department of Homeland Security holding facility run by the Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) on March 30, 2021 in Donna, Texas.
Lawyers tasked with reuniting migrant families separated during the Trump administration said in a federal court filing late Wednesday that they have recently contacted the parents of 61 more children.

The filing in the Southern District of California shows that the number of known separated children whose parents have yet to be reached by the pro bono attorneys, known as the steering committee, has dropped from 506 to 445. The committee issues periodic reports on its progress to the federal judge overseeing the reunification process.

In late February, the steering committee announced it had found the parents of 105 children since mid-January, bringing the number of children whose parents had not been contacted down from 611 to 506.

The steering committee began their work under the Trump administration and have been continuing to contact families while the Biden family reunification task force is building its own database of potentially separated families.

