Weed-Spike Cookies That Look Like Popular Brands Stir Controversy in NY

They may look like the real deal, appearing to look like standard bags of Oreo or Chips Ahoy cookies — but a closer look reveals that some snack foods being sold on Long Island are anything but run-of-the-mill treats.

Instead, the cookies are infused with marijuana, and are sold in packages that some officials claim pose a danger to children, as the "Double Stuff Stoneos" and "Trips Ahoy" look nearly identical to the grocery store staples. And because of a legal loophole, the weed-spiked snacks can legally be sold on store shelves.

Local leaders are working to close that loophole. Nassau County lawmakers are taking aim at the THC edibles, with State Senator Todd Kaminsky saying that the makers are "clearly targeting children in a very dangerous way" with the misleading packaging. The cookies inside look virtually identical to the brand name ones as well.

"This is clearly designed in a way that targets young people," Kaminsky said. "Just an adult having this at their home, it's a danger to kids."

Kaminsky and other Long beach officials are trying to get the substance Delta 8 banned in New York. It is currently legal to buy the hemp-based product.

"There was on call approximately two weeks ago, where an elderly couple (who are) used to using marijuana had used the Delta 8 product and had some violent illnesses from it," said Long Beach Commissioner Ron Walsh, who has had officer begin to crack down on Delta 8 products in the city, including stores that sell it.

Delta 8 has been banned in several states, with several others considering regulations. There is currently a bill that would ban Delta 8, but lawmakers are waiting to hear public comment.