‘Lieutenant Dan,' who gained fame riding out hurricanes on boat, is arrested in Florida

Joseph Malinowski, who gained internet fame because of his risky decisions to ride out Hurricane Helene and Milton on his 20-foot sailboat, was arrested Friday on multiple charges including failing to appear in court, Tampa police said.

Malinowski, 54, known as "Lieutenant Dan," was arrested on two outstanding warrants for failure to appear in court and a misdemeanor charge of trespassing in a city park after warning, police said in a statement.

Officers warned Malinowski on Thursday that he was creating a health hazard because he did not have an “accessible marine sanitation device aboard his unregistered vessel and did not have record of proper disposal of waste,” police said.

Tampa police try to persuade "Lieutenant Dan" to leave for his safety, on Oct. 9. (Spencer Platt / Getty Images)

He was told to leave the Bayshore Linear Park and Dock but was still there Friday morning, police said.

Malinowski was taken to the Hillsborough County Jail, and his vessel was impounded, police said.

He remained jailed as of Friday afternoon, according to facility records. It was not clear if he had an attorney.

Malinowski survived Hurricane Milton aboard his sailboat after capturing national attention when TikTok creator Terrence Concannon posted a series of videos about his experience riding out Hurricane Helene.

He drew concern and scrutiny over his decision to remain at sea during the deadly storms.

