news

Lightning Strike to Blame for Fire at Louisiana Oil Tank Farm That Prompted Evacuations

The fire at Calcasieu Refining Co. in Lake Charles triggered evacuations and a shelter-in-place order.

By Dennis Romero | NBC News

Evacuations and shelter-in-place orders remained in place for residents and businesses around a lightning-sparked tank fire that sent a plume of smoke over Lake Charles, Louisiana, on Saturday.

By evening, Louisiana State Police determined a lightning strike was the cause of the single-tank fire at the Calcasieu Refining Co. tank farm in Lake Charles shortly before 2 p.m., according to the department.

The company refines crude oil, operates a pipeline, and runs a barge transfer facility for oil products.

No injuries have been reported. The refinery did not answer phone calls seeking comment.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Mandatory evacuations were in effect for those as far as a 1.5 miles from the tank farm. The outer boundaries of a shelter-in-place order have been reduced from 5 miles to 3 miles, according to the Lake Charles Fire Department.

The fire was still burning around 10 p.m., local time, state police said.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

This article tagged under:

newsLouisiana
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us