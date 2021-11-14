Lions avoid ninth straight loss in tie versus Steelers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

For the first time this season, the Detroit Lions didn't lose.

The NFL's only winless team is now 0-8-1 after the Steelers and Lions failed to score in overtime before the clock expired.

The game was one of the NFL's seasons ugliest. Steelers backup Mason Rudolph was thrust into action after Ben Roethlisberger was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday night.

Pittsburgh took an early lead against Detroit in the first quarter after Rudolph found James Washington for a touchdown pass in the first quarter.

Lions running back Jamar Jefferson answered back with a touchdown of his own to tie the game at 10-10 heading into the half.

Detroit then took a 16-10 lead when Godwin Igwebuike found the endzone on a 42-yard rush early in the third quarter.

The first career TD for Igwebuike to give the #Lions the lead!

Steelers kicker Chris Boswell made two field goals to tie the game at 16 with three minutes left in regulation. Pittsburgh's defense stopped the Detriot on the ensuing offensive drive and then chose to kneel out the clock and head into overtime with 19 seconds left in the fourth.

The two teams didn't fare any better in overtime. The Lions received the ball first in the extra period, but only drove the ball to the 50-yard line before punting it away.

The Steelers also turned the ball over when Diontae Johnson fumbled on the 39-yard completion on Pittsburgh's second offensive play of overtime.

When Detroit got the ball back, defensive holding and roughing the passer penalties kept them from driving the ball to the endzone. They reached the 34-year line but then kicker Ryan Santoso missed a 48-yard field goal attempt and gave the ball back to the Steelers.

The Steelers held onto possession until Pat Freiermuth fumbled the ball on the Lions' 38-yard line with eight seconds left in the game.

Detroit attempted one last play but couldn't score.

The Lions avoided their ninth consecutive loss in Sunday's bizarre game which is the NFL's first tie of the 2021 season.