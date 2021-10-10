Lions HC Dan Campbell Gets Emotional After Team's Crushing Loss to Vikings

Dan Campbell gets emotional after Lions' crushing loss to Vikings originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The winless Detroit Lions nearly pulled off an improbable victory on Sunday.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Trailing the Minnesota Vikings by 10 with less than three minutes remaining, the Lions reeled off 11 quick points (capped by a two-point conversion) to take a 17-16 lead in the final minute.

There were just 33 seconds left when Minnesota got the ball back on its own 18, but Detroit still couldn't prevent them from getting into field goal range.

Kirk Cousins completed three straight passes for a total of 46 yards, setting up a game-winning 54-yard kick for Greg Joseph.

The crushing defeat dropped Detroit to 0-5, and first-year head coach Dan Campbell shed tears while reflecting on the loss in his postgame press conference.

"When you see your players give all that they have, and you lose that way, it's tough. You don't want that for them," Campbell said. "But we'll be better for it, and credit Minnesota. But we made the one mistake that cost us. So, ultimately, we didn't do enough to win. But I was proud of them, and I love the fight they have in them, and I love the grit."

Week 5 of the NFL season brought with it some rough injuries and questionable play, here's everything you need to know.

This isn't the first time Campbell's Lions have lost in heartbreaking fashion, either. In Week 3, the Ravens converted a fourth-and-19 that was followed by an NFL-record 66-yard field goal by Justin Tucker as time expired, giving Baltimore a 19-17 win over Detroit.

The Lions will get their next shot at win No. 1 when they host the 3-2 Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6.