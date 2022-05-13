Gunman Behind Dallas Salon Shooting May Be Targeting Asian-Owned Businesses: Police

Dallas police say the investigation into a shooting that injured three people at a hair salon in NW Dallas on Wednesday may be related to other shootings directed toward area Asian-owned businesses.

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said Friday afternoon the gunman in the shooting may have also targeted Asian-owned businesses in Dallas on at least two other occasions.

Garcia said someone drove by a strip shopping center at 2208 Royal Lane on April 2 and fired shots at three businesses that were Asian-owned. More than a month later, on May 10, someone drove by another Asian-owned business at 4849 Sunnyvale Street and fired shots at the back part of the business.

In both cases, the shots reportedly came from a dark-colored or maroon or red minivan. No injuries were reported in either of the first two cases.

On Wednesday, May 11, three people were hurt in a shooting at the Asian-owned Hair World Salon on Royal Lane when a man got out of a dark-colored or maroon minivan, entered the salon and started shooting.

Garcia said the department was working with the North Texas Terrorism Task Force and other agencies in investigating the shootings as well as talking with neighboring communities to see if there are similar reports.

Police have not named any suspects in the shootings or identified a motive. Only a vague description of the man was provided by police after Wednesday's shooting.

3 HURT IN SHOOTING AT DALLAS HAIR SALON

Police said Wednesday, May 11, a man stopped his vehicle at about 2:22 p.m. on the 2200 block of Royal Lane, got out and walked across the shopping center parking lot and entered the Hair World Salon.

Once he was inside, police said the man shouted something unintelligible and began shooting.

There were four people inside, three were shot including two employees and a customer, according to police.

After the shooting, the man left the business, returned to his vehicle and left the scene.

The three people injured suffered injuries not considered life threatening.