Live updates: 1 dead, multiple injured, suspect in custody after shooting at Florida State University

What to Know Police responded to a report of an active shooter on the campus of Florida State University in Tallahassee on Thursday, officials said

The university's FSU Alert account on X said the report was made in the area of the student union

At least six people were hospitalized, including one person who was in critical condition and five others in serious condition

People in the area were told to shelter in place while police responded

Law enforcement officers were seen running on the campus with rifles in videos posted on X

Other videos showed students and others running on the campus

A suspected was taken into custody, police said

At least one person was dead, a senior Florida law enforcement official briefed on the matter told NBC News

