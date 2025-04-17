Shootings
Live updates: 1 dead, multiple injured, suspect in custody after shooting at Florida State University

Multiple patients have been hospitalized after an active shooter was reported at Florida State University's campus in Tallahassee

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

  • Police responded to a report of an active shooter on the campus of Florida State University in Tallahassee on Thursday, officials said
  • The university's FSU Alert account on X said the report was made in the area of the student union
  • At least six people were hospitalized, including one person who was in critical condition and five others in serious condition
  • People in the area were told to shelter in place while police responded
  • Law enforcement officers were seen running on the campus with rifles in videos posted on X
  • Other videos showed students and others running on the campus
  • A suspected was taken into custody, police said
  • At least one person was dead, a senior Florida law enforcement official briefed on the matter told NBC News

At least one person was dead, six people were hospitalized and a suspect was in custody as police were responding to a shooting on the campus of Florida State University in Tallahassee on Thursday, officials said.

Follow live updates below and watch live coverage above when available.

