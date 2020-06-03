Live Updates: NY Police Force AP Journalists to Leave Protest; More Than 100 Protesters Arrested in Los Angeles

Peaceful protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died while in police custody in Minneapolis last week, continued across the country Tuesday night.

For the past several days, peaceful protests during the day have been undermined by violent unrest at night. But as the sun set across the U.S. Tuesday, the peaceful movements remained as protesters defied local curfews in cities including Boston, Washington, D.C., Minneapolis and New York City.

The massive protests started after last week's death of Floyd, who died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes during an arrest, including for some time after Floyd had stopped moving and saying he couldn't breathe. A medical examiner ruled Floyd's death a homicide on Monday.

Floyd's family joined thousands of demonstrators in Houston on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced a sweeping civil rights investigation of the police department in Minneapolis, where Floyd was killed, saying the inquiry will root out "systemic racism that is generations deep."

Here are the latest developments in the unrest sparked by the death in Minneapolis of George Floyd:

Police Shove, Make AP Journalists Stop Covering Protest

New York City police officers surrounded, shoved and yelled expletives at two Associated Press journalists covering protests Tuesday in the latest aggression against members of the media during a week of unrest around the country.

Portions of the incident were captured on video by videojournalist Robert Bumsted, who was working with photographer Maye-E Wong to document the protests in lower Manhattan over the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The video shows more than a half-dozen officers confronting the journalists as they filmed and took photographs of police ordering protesters to leave the area near Fulton and Broadway shortly after an 8 p.m. curfew took effect.

An officer, using an expletive, orders them to go home. Bumsted is heard on video explaining the press are considered “essential workers" and are allowed to be on the streets. An officer responds “I don't give a s—-.” Another tells Bumsted “get the f—- out of here you piece of s—-."

Bumsted and Wong said officers shoved them, separating them from each other and pushing them toward Bumsted's car, which was parked nearby. At one point Bumsted said he was pinned against his car. He is heard on video telling the officer that Wong has his keys and he needs them to leave the area. Officers then allowed Wong to approach and the two got in the vehicle and left.

Journalists covering the nationwide protests against police brutality have been targets of police themselves, with law enforcement tear gassing, shooting at and arresting reporters and leaving one journalist permanently blind.

More Than 100 Protesters Arrested in Los Angeles After Curfew Begins

More than 100 people have been arrested in Los Angeles since the city's curfew began at 6 p.m., NBC Los Angeles reported.

At least 100 people near the intersection of 8th Street and Crenshaw Boulevard, near the border of Koreatown and Mid-City, were arrested around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. They appeared to be peaceful protesters, but the large crowd on the street after the 6 p.m. curfew were surrounded by LAPD officers, with about 50 people up against a wall and dozens more on the ground.

Earlier, police took a group of 20 to 30 people into custody after protesters fled to the roof of an apartment complex in Hollywood to avoid arrest.

Somber Protest at Minneapolis Intersection Where Floyd Died Continues Past Curfew

The curfew came and went, but a group of demonstrators remained at the Minneapolis intersection where George Floyd's life came to an end more than a week ago.

“One nation, one love,” a protester said holding a microphone. “America where is your compassion for us? Where is your compassion for human rights?”

Protesters had gathered dozens of bouquets of flowers, signs and candles to form a circle as a small group of demonstrators gathered around silently paying their respects.

Footage Shows Milwaukee Police Disperse Protesters With Tear Gas

Video footage from Milwaukee on Tuesday showed authorities using tear gas on protesters moments after many were kneeling or had their hands up.

The Milwaukee Police Department said officers dispersed the crowd after people threw rocks, glass and Molotov cocktails at officers. The department added that someone in the crowd with a gun was taken into custody.

The footage, captured by NBC affiliate WTMJ, did not show this. The station reported that tear gas was used minutes after the demonstration was declared unlawful.

In Boston, Tensions Flare But Don’t Boil at Peaceful Protest

Thousands of protesters filled a park in Boston Tuesday night to denounce police brutality against black people as anger over the death of George Floyd continues to roil the city and the nation, NBC Boston reported.

The gathering was overwhelmingly peaceful, but it stretched on for hours as hundreds of participants who marched from Franklin Park headed downtown, massing at one point outside a police station in Grove Hall, then gathering again at Boston police headquarters.

Meanwhile, in Brockton, a large crowd gathered outside police headquarters, occasionally scattering amid some unease. Fireworks were thrown at police and national guardsmen, who deployed tear gas and pepper spray.

Arkansas Declares State of Emergency

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson declared a state of emergency Tuesday in response to continued demonstrations to protest the death of George Floyd in the custody of Minneapolis police.

A statement from the governor’s spokeswoman said the action will unify command of local and state police, the Arkansas National Guard and the state Department of Emergency Management.

The spokeswoman minimized the significance of the move, however. “This is a normal executive order issued when the National Guard is activated under state control in regard to civil disturbance. Under this executive order, sheriff offices and police departments maintain command and operational control of their respective jurisdictions,” Katie Beck said in her statement.

Thousands of Protesters Stream Back Toward Brooklyn After 'Tense' Bridge Standoff

After a standoff lasting more than an hour, at least 1,000 protesters turned back to Brooklyn after being denied entry to Manhattan by NYPD.

Some of the protesters had intermittently tried to negotiate with police in order to be let through. Two said they felt tensions were high.

“This seems very tense. They’re on defense instead of support," Vanessa, 27, said.

The protesters, out after New York City's curfew, could be seen streaming back across the bridge, a 1-mile walk, with their hands up. After a brief standoff on the Brooklyn side, protesters were allowed into the borough, NBC News reports.

Thousands Protest Outside Colorado State Capitol

Thousands of peaceful protesters in Denver swarmed the Colorado State Capitol on Tuesday evening, chanting slogans like “This is what democracy looks like,” to protest the death of George Floyd.

The crowd, which was marching toward the Capitol, spanned several city blocks, according to NBC affiliate KUSA.

Protesters also chanted, “Peaceful protest,” with limited police presence, as Denver’s 9 p.m. curfew drew near. Denver extended its curfew through Friday morning, according to the city.

Largely Peaceful Protests Continue Hours Past Curfew in DC

For a fifth night, scores of people are calling for change in D.C., NBC Washington reported.

Peaceful protests continued well past the 7 p.m. curfew near the White House. The crowd started thinning out on its own after 8 p.m., although a core group of several hundred remained at the fence at Lafayette Square for hours, chanting at the line of police and soldiers in riot gear on the other side.

Just before 9 p.m., some protesters began throwing items at Park Police officers standing guard. Others began chanting, "Peaceful protests!" The crowd in Lafayette Park near the White House was peaceful, polite even, as they protested the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minnesota.