California Wildfires
Live Updates

Live updates: Firefighters get better containment of SoCal fires

Although firefighters have gotten a better containment on the fires and smoke is no longer visible, many residents still aren't allowed to return home due to dangerous conditions.

By NBC Staff

What to Know

  • Crews have gotten a better handle on the two largest fires in Los Angeles County.
  • The Palisades Fire is now 43% contained at 23,700 acres. The Eaton Fire is 73% contained at 14,100 acres.
  • As a result of the fires, the Medical Examiner's office believes 27 deaths are connected with the blazes.
  • Thirty-one people are reported missing in connection with the fires.
  • The Palisades and Eaton fires -- along with several smaller blazes -- have burned a combined 38,600 acres in Los Angeles County. See maps of the fires and evacuated areas here.
  • With the fires having scorched some schools in their destructive path, many students not only lost their homes but were also displaced from their schools.
  • Although firefighters have gotten a better containment on the fires and smoke is no longer visible, many residents still aren't allowed to return home. Here's an explanation why.

Continue following the latest coverage:

California WildfiresWildfires
