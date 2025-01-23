California Wildfires
Live Updates

Live updates: California lawmakers approve $2.5 billion in LA fires relief funding

Firefighters make progress after fires broke out in Castaic and along the 405 Freeway in Los Angeles.

By Staff Reports

What to Know

  • The Hughes Fire sparked in the Castaic area Wednesday morning and grew to about 10,000 acres in northern LA County.
  • A red flag warning was in effect Thursday and into Friday for parts of Los Angeles County, indicating high fire danger.
  • Castaic Union School District announced it would close all its campuses Thursday
  • About 31,000 people were under evacuation orders with another 21,000 under evacuation warnings in the Hughes Fire.
  • The Palisades Fire on the LA County coast was 72-percent contained at 23,400 acres. The Eaton Fire in the Altadena area was 95-percent contained at 14,000 acres.
  • Twenty-eight deaths were reported in the Eaton and Palisades fires.
  • Lawmakers approved a $2.5 billion fire relief package with bipartisan support.

A red flag warning indicating high fire danger continues in Los Angeles County. See live updates below.

This article tagged under:

California WildfiresWildfires
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us