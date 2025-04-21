Trump administration
Live Updates

Live updates: Trump calls fed chair a “loser,” White House defends Hegseth

The defense secretary reportedly used a second Signal chat that included personal contacts in communications about an attack in Yemen.

By NBC Staff

Vice President JD Vance (left) and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth (right).
Getty Images

What to Know

Follow along below for live updates:

This article tagged under:

Trump administration
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us