Live updates: Mayor Bass to speak on downtown LA curfew enforcement

About 700 Marines were deployed to Los Angeles to assist National Guard members at federal sites in the city.

  • A curfew for a one-square-mile area in downtown Los Angeles was lifted Wednesday morning.
  • The LAPD reported more than 200 arrests Tuesday into Wednesday, most for unlawful assembly and curfew violations.
  • Two men face federal charges in Molotov cocktail attacks at the sites of demonstrations in downtown LA and Paramount.
  • Several protesters were detained after they walked onto the 101 Freeway, blocking traffic Tuesday afternoon in downtown LA.
  • Some of the 700 Marines deployed to Los Angeles by were preparing for operations in support of federalized National Guard members at federal properties.

A limited curfew went into effect Tuesday for an area of downtown Los Angeles following several nights of violence that followed largely peaceful daytime protests over immigration enforcement raids, Mayor Bass announced.

