Wildfires
Live Updates

Live updates: Gusty winds are back as death toll rises to 16 in LA fires

The Eaton and Palisades fire continue to threaten thousands of homes on multiple fronts, even as victims begin to return to devastated neighborhoods.

By NBC Staff

What to Know

Follow along below for live updates and get all the news on the Palisades and Eaton fires here.

This article tagged under:

Wildfires
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us