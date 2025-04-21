Live updates: Pope Francis dies at age 88

What to Know Pope Francis, a reformer who rattled the Catholic Church's conservatives and inspired some progressives, has died.

His successor will be chosen by the College of Cardinals during an upcoming conclave.

Tributes have poured in from around the world, with heads of state offering their condolences.

