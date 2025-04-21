Religion
Live updates: Pope Francis dies at age 88

Pope Francis died Monday morning, Cardinal Kevin Ferrell, the Vatican camerlengo, announced.

By NBC Staff

What to Know

  • Pope Francis, a reformer who rattled the Catholic Church's conservatives and inspired some progressives, has died.
  • The Argentina-born pontiff was 88.
  • His successor will be chosen by the College of Cardinals during an upcoming conclave.
  • Tributes have poured in from around the world, with heads of state offering their condolences.

The Argentina-born pontiff was a reformer who rattled the Catholic Church’s conservatives but inspired progressives for his outreach to marginalized groups. Follow along for live updates.

